Fort Worth police to share video of 2 officer-involved shootings
FORT WORTH, Texas - The Fort Worth Police Department is expected to share video on Friday of two shootings on May 16 that involved police officers.
Fort Worth Police Shooting
What's new:
Police Chief Eddie Garcia will provide an update on the police shooting and is expected to share dash or body camera video with the media during a news conference at 11:30 a.m.
You’ll be able to watch that news conference live in a video player on this page.
The backstory:
The two fatal officer-involved shootings happened in the early morning hours of May 16.
The first was in the 4200 block of Wiman Drive. Officers were responding to a call about gunfire and arrived to hear more shots being fired.
They allegedly approached a man holding a gun. Police said the officers ordered him to drop the weapon, but he ignored their commands and instead pointed the gun at the officers.
At least one officer fired shots at the suspect, killing him. No officers were injured.
Police said the second incident happened while police were still investigating the first.
Officers saw a white SUV speeding past them several times around 4:15 a.m., and at one point the driver appeared to be trying to hit the officers as they stood near their patrol cars.
The driver reportedly did not listen to officers who tried to stop him and sped away. After a 15-minute chase, the officers forced the driver to stop off Interstate 820 near Lancaster Avenue.
Police said the officers approached the car with their guns drawn and ordered the suspect to comply. Instead, the suspect grabbed a gun from an officer. At that point, multiple officers opened fire, killing the man.
One officer was injured in the second incident and was treated at the hospital.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Fort Worth Police Department and past news coverage.