Fort Worth police to share video of 2 officer-involved shootings

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The Brief Fort Worth police will release body and dashcam video today at 11:30 a.m. regarding two fatal officer-involved shootings that occurred on May 16. The separate incidents involved a suspect pointing a gun at officers and a driver who allegedly attempted to ram police before a high-speed chase. One officer was hospitalized with injuries following the second encounter, while both suspects were killed; police have not yet released the suspects' identities.



The Fort Worth Police Department is expected to share video on Friday of two shootings on May 16 that involved police officers.

Fort Worth Police Shooting

What's new:

Police Chief Eddie Garcia will provide an update on the police shooting and is expected to share dash or body camera video with the media during a news conference at 11:30 a.m.

You’ll be able to watch that news conference live in a video player on this page.

The backstory:

The two fatal officer-involved shootings happened in the early morning hours of May 16.

The first was in the 4200 block of Wiman Drive. Officers were responding to a call about gunfire and arrived to hear more shots being fired.

They allegedly approached a man holding a gun. Police said the officers ordered him to drop the weapon, but he ignored their commands and instead pointed the gun at the officers.

At least one officer fired shots at the suspect, killing him. No officers were injured.

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Police said the second incident happened while police were still investigating the first.

Officers saw a white SUV speeding past them several times around 4:15 a.m., and at one point the driver appeared to be trying to hit the officers as they stood near their patrol cars.

The driver reportedly did not listen to officers who tried to stop him and sped away. After a 15-minute chase, the officers forced the driver to stop off Interstate 820 near Lancaster Avenue.

Police said the officers approached the car with their guns drawn and ordered the suspect to comply. Instead, the suspect grabbed a gun from an officer. At that point, multiple officers opened fire, killing the man.

One officer was injured in the second incident and was treated at the hospital.