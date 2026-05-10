Fort Worth police searching for suspect after deadly shooting of security guard

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The Brief A security guard was fatally shot Sunday morning following a confrontation with a suspect on Miller Avenue in southeast Fort Worth. A woman was also wounded in the shooting; she is currently hospitalized and expected to survive her injuries. The suspect fled the scene and remains at large; police are seeking public assistance to identify and locate them.



Fort Worth Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the southeast area of the city early Sunday morning.

Fatal Fort Worth shooting

What we know:

Officers were called to the 4500 block of Miller Avenue for a report of a shooting around 5:45 a.m.

The investigation shows a security guard working after hours went across the street to another business and started talking to a person. There was a confrontation, police say. The person shot the security guard and the guard died at the scene.

The suspect also shot an adult female, police say. That woman was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

The suspect quickly left the scene.

What we don't know:

The identities of the victims have not been released.

What you can do:

Anyone who may have witnessed or has additional information on this incident is asked to contact the Fort Worth Police Department at 817–392-4222. Tips may also be submitted anonymously through Tarrant County Crime Stoppers by visiting 469tips.com or calling 817–469–8477.