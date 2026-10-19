Fort Worth police investigate report of deceased infant near dumpster
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CAMP BOWIE, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating after a caller reported finding a deceased infant next to a dumpster.
What we know:
Officers responded to a call at 7312 Camp Bowie West Blvd. at 8:41 p.m. on Oct. 18.
The caller said a deceased infant was next to a dumpster.
After arriving at the scene, officers notified detectives from the Crimes Against Children Unit.
What we don't know:
Police did not explicitly confirm if they found a baby in or near the dumpster. Officials only confirmed that someone made the call.
The investigation remains ongoing.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Fort Worth Police Department.