Fort Worth police investigate report of deceased infant near dumpster

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The Brief Fort Worth police received a call about a deceased infant found near a dumpster on Oct. 18. Officers responded to the scene on Camp Bowie West Boulevard. Police have not explicitly confirmed if they found a baby at the location.



Fort Worth police are investigating after a caller reported finding a deceased infant next to a dumpster.

What we know:

Officers responded to a call at 7312 Camp Bowie West Blvd. at 8:41 p.m. on Oct. 18.

The caller said a deceased infant was next to a dumpster.

After arriving at the scene, officers notified detectives from the Crimes Against Children Unit.

What we don't know:

Police did not explicitly confirm if they found a baby in or near the dumpster. Officials only confirmed that someone made the call.

The investigation remains ongoing.