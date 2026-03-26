Fort Worth fire destroys 1 home, 5 vehicles

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The Brief A fast-moving house fire destroyed a South Fort Worth home and five vehicles early Wednesday morning. No injuries were reported, but six adults and one child are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross. The cause of the fire is currently unknown and remains under investigation by local authorities.



Fort Worth firefighters got a house fire under control, but not before it destroyed a home and five vehicles.

What we know:

The fire happened around 4 a.m. on Wednesday in the 2900 block of 8th Avenue, which is on the city’s south side.

By the time firefighters arrived, the flames were already intense at the front of the one-story home. Three vehicles in the driveway were also on fire.

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The firefighters stopped the fire from spreading to neighboring homes. However, it did engulf two neighboring vehicles.

The fire was reportedly under control in about 25 minutes.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

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What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

What's next:

The American Red Cross is helping the six adults and one child affected by the blaze.