Fort Worth distributes free sandbags ahead of heavy rain threat

The Brief The city of Fort Worth handed out sandbags to residents ahead of forecasted heavy rain and severe weather but quickly ran out due to overwhelming demand. The National Weather Service expects storms to begin Wednesday night, peaking overnight and into Thursday morning. Officials advise residents to keep phones charged, have backup weather alert methods ready, and avoid driving through flooded roads.



A calm and dreary afternoon in Fort Worth gave way to high demand for storm preparation on Wednesday. The city also ran out of free sandbags handed out to residents.

Other municipalities across the region are taking action as the forecast brings concern about potential flooding, high winds, and hail for some areas.

Fort Worth runs out of free sandbags

What we know:

The city of Fort Worth offered free sandbags to residents on Wednesday to help prepare for potential flooding, but officials saw an overwhelming response and quickly ran out.

Residents seeking protection were forced to look for alternative solutions or retail options after supplies were exhausted.

Residents react to storm prep

What they're saying:

Residents attempting to prepare said they will keep trying to get their hands on sandbags, noting it is better to be prepared even if the bags end up not being needed.

"Go somewhere else or go to Home Depot or Lowe’s. See if they’ve got sandbags," said Tony Dupree. "If not, I guess I’ll just have to figure it out."

"I live here in Fort Worth for 25 years. We’ve never had a big problem, but you never know what’s going on these days," said Yang Song.

"My next-door neighbor, her back room floods," said Monica Hatler of Richland Hills. "Then I’ve heard some people on Facebook, the residents Facebook page that are worried about flooding because I don’t know how many years ago it was but the creek flooded and it took a playground underwater and houses went underwater so I know the residents are, some of the residents are a little nervous that it might get bad."

Severe weather timeline and safety

What's next:

According to the National Weather Service, storms are expected to begin Wednesday night, with the peak impact occurring overnight and into Thursday morning.

The highest threat of severe weather remains west of Highway 281, though high winds and hail remain a possibility across parts of the region.

Officials strongly advise residents to keep their mobile devices charged and to have backup methods for receiving weather alerts, such as a battery-powered radio, in case of power outages.

Drivers are also reminded of the critical safety warning: turn around, don't drown.