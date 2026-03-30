Sentencing nears for suspect who pleaded guilty to Fort Worth Sgt. Billy Randolph’s death

The Brief DeAujalae Evans faces up to life in prison after pleading guilty to intoxication manslaughter for the 2024 death of Fort Worth Sgt. Billy Randolph. Both sides rested their case Monday following days of testimony regarding the crash, where Evans allegedly drove the wrong way after consuming 10 liquor shots. Jury deliberations are expected to begin soon after closing arguments to determine Evans' sentence.



The woman who pleaded guilty to killing Fort Worth Police Sgt. Billy Randolph in a DWI crash in 2024 could soon learn her sentence.

DeAujalae Evans Sentencing

De Aujalae Evans

What's new:

Jurors have been listening to testimony since Thursday in the punishment phase DeAujalae Evans’s trial.

Both sides rested their case on Monday afternoon. They are expected to give closing arguments before jurors deliberate on a sentence.

Evans faces up to life in prison after pleading guilty last week to the intoxication manslaughter of a peace officer.

Sgt. Billy Randolph’s Death

Sgt. Billy Randolph

The backstory:

The Fort Worth Police Department lost a beloved, long-time officer when Sgt. Billy Randolph died in August of 2024.

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The husband and father of two was working a fiery 18-wheeler crash along Interstate 35W when he was struck and killed by a wrong-way driver.

Evans was that driver.

Dig deeper:

According to an affidavit, Evans had consumed 10 shots of liquor before the crash. She allegedly continued to drive for more than a quarter of a mile before trying to run away from the scene.

She was also on probation after pleading guilty earlier that year to an armed assault case involving a romantic partner. As part of her probation conditions, Evans was prohibited from using, possessing or consuming any alcohol.

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