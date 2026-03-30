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Sentencing nears for suspect who pleaded guilty to Fort Worth Sgt. Billy Randolph’s death

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Published  March 30, 2026 1:52pm CDT
Fort Worth
FOX 4
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Drunk driver pleads guilty in death of Fort Worth officer

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Drunk driver pleads guilty in death of Fort Worth officer

Just before her trial was set to begin, a woman pleaded guilty to intoxication manslaughter in a crash that killed a Fort Worth police officer. FOX 4's Peyton Yager has more.

The Brief

    • DeAujalae Evans faces up to life in prison after pleading guilty to intoxication manslaughter for the 2024 death of Fort Worth Sgt. Billy Randolph.
    • Both sides rested their case Monday following days of testimony regarding the crash, where Evans allegedly drove the wrong way after consuming 10 liquor shots.
    • Jury deliberations are expected to begin soon after closing arguments to determine Evans' sentence.

FORT WORTH, Texas - The woman who pleaded guilty to killing Fort Worth Police Sgt. Billy Randolph in a DWI crash in 2024 could soon learn her sentence.

DeAujalae Evans Sentencing

De Aujalae Evans

What's new:

Jurors have been listening to testimony since Thursday in the punishment phase DeAujalae Evans’s trial.

Both sides rested their case on Monday afternoon. They are expected to give closing arguments before jurors deliberate on a sentence.

Evans faces up to life in prison after pleading guilty last week to the intoxication manslaughter of a peace officer.

Sgt. Billy Randolph’s Death

Sgt. Billy Randolph

The backstory:

The Fort Worth Police Department lost a beloved, long-time officer when Sgt. Billy Randolph died in August of 2024.

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On Saturday, the Fort Worth community will say goodbye to Sgt. Billy Randolph. The 29-year police veteran died in the line of duty earlier this week.

The husband and father of two was working a fiery 18-wheeler crash along Interstate 35W when he was struck and killed by a wrong-way driver.

Evans was that driver.

Dig deeper:

According to an affidavit, Evans had consumed 10 shots of liquor before the crash. She allegedly continued to drive for more than a quarter of a mile before trying to run away from the scene.

She was also on probation after pleading guilty earlier that year to an armed assault case involving a romantic partner. As part of her probation conditions, Evans was prohibited from using, possessing or consuming any alcohol. 

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Woman accused of killing Fort Worth police officer while driving drunk was on probation
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Woman accused of killing Fort Worth police officer while driving drunk was on probation

A 25-year-old woman who police say was drunk when she hit and killed Fort Worth Police Sergeant Billy Randolph was on probation at the time of the crash.

The Source: The information in this story comes from court records, the Fort Worth Police Department, an arrest warrant affidavit, and past news coverage.

Fort WorthCrime and Public SafetyFort Worth Police Department