Former Melissa ISD bus driver re-arrested on new child sex crime charges

The Brief Collin County Jail records indicate Phillip Marcus Bates was arrested by the Collin County Sheriff's Office on Friday, October 16, and charged with multiple child sex crimes. Bates, a former Melissa ISD bus driver, was previously arrested last week on Tuesday, October 13, on a child pornography possession warrant. Melissa ISD said Bates was fired as soon as administrators learned of his first arrest last week. He remains in the Collin County Jail.



A former school bus driver for Melissa ISD was arrested for the second time in a week on child sex crime charges.

Former Melissa ISD bus driver arrested

Phillip Bates

What we know:

Collin County Jail records indicate Phillip Bates, a former bus driver for Melissa ISD, was arrested by the Collin County Sheriff's Office on Friday, October 16,

Bates faces charges of child pornography possession, sexual performance by a child, and sexual abuse of a child with disabilities.

His bond has been set at $200,000. Bates remains in the Collin County Jail.

What we don't know:

We don't know the nature of the alleged crimes that led to Bates' arrest.

Dig deeper:

Last Friday's detainment was his second arrest in a week. Bates was taken into custody by the McKinney Police Department on Tuesday, October 13, on a child pornography possession charge.

Melissa ISD Police Chief Chris Fontana confirmed Bates was a transportation employee who drove Route 15 for the district.

District officials said Bates was fired as soon as administrators learned of the arrest and has had no contact with students since the district became aware of the charge.

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What they're saying:

"At this time, we have no information indicating a connection between this matter and Melissa ISD students," Fontana said in the statement. "As a precaution, Melissa ISD is reviewing relevant information and is in close communication with local law enforcement to take any appropriate steps to support student safety."

District officials referred further inquiries regarding the arrest and criminal investigation to the McKinney Police Department, which holds primary jurisdiction over the case.

Melissa ISD urged parents or students with any safety concerns to contact law enforcement, school administrators, or submit an anonymous tip through the district's website.