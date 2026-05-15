Ferris Peeping Tom arrest made after alleged voyeurism involving juveniles

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The Brief Ferris police arrested Cristian Ivan Ceballos Vegas for voyeurism and trespassing after he allegedly entered a home and spied on residents, including minors. The suspect remains in police custody. An immigration hold was placed on him because he does not have legal immigration status. Investigators believe there may be more victims and are urging anyone with information to contact the Ferris Department of Public Safety.



Police in the Ellis County city of Ferris have arrested a man who is accused of being a Peeping Tom.

Ferris Voyeurism Arrest

What we know:

Cristian Ivan Ceballos Vegas was arrested on Thursday and charged with both voyeurism and criminal trespassing.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Ceballos Vegas is accused of looking into a home to observe his victims, including juvenile victims, and unlawfully entered a home in Ferris.

The conduct was sexual in nature and done for his own sexual gratification, the warrant alleges.

Ferris police take Cristian Ivan Ceballos Vegas into custody. | Courtesy: Ferris Department of Public Safety

What they're saying:

"This is not simply an allegation that someone stepped onto private property," said Ferris City Manager Brooks Williams. "The allegations in these warrants involve an invasion of privacy inside a family’s home, conduct alleged to be sexual in nature, and juvenile victims. That is serious. That is disturbing. And the City of Ferris treated it with the urgency and seriousness it deserves."

Deputy City Manager John DeLeon said the arrest is an important step for the victims and their family.

"No arrest can undo what this family experienced," he said. "But today matters. Today is a step toward accountability, a step toward reassurance, and hopefully a step toward closure for the victims. The City of Ferris stands with them, and we will continue to support the lawful process as this case moves forward."

What you can do:

Ferris police believe there may have been other incidents and additional victims.

Anyone with information about Ceballos Vega should contact the Ferris Department of Public Safety at 972-928-5592.

What's next:

Ceballos Vegas will remain in police custody because of an immigration hold.