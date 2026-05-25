Ferris man arrested after child gets hold of gun, kills 7-year-old

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The Brief Takievon Holmes, 24, was arrested after a young child gained access to a firearm and fatally shot a 7-year-old child inside a Ferris home. Holmes faces charges of unlawful firearm possession by a felon and tampering with physical evidence, with additional charges currently under review. The exact relationship between Holmes and the victim has not been disclosed, and the identity of the deceased child remains unreleased.



A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a weekend shooting that left a 7-year-old child dead in a residential neighborhood, authorities said Monday.

Takievon Holmes was taken into custody following the fatal incident Saturday in the Shaw Creek area near Tidwell, according to a statement from the City of Ferris. Holmes faces charges of tampering with physical evidence and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

What we know:

The Ferris Department of Public Safety said the shooting happened around 1 p.m. According to investigators, a very young child accessed a firearm inside the home and fatally shot another young child. Investigators said Holmes left the scene after the shooting but was later taken into custody.

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The Ferris Department of Public Safety is leading the active investigation alongside the Texas Rangers, the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office, and the Ellis County District Attorney’s Office. Officials noted that additional charges remain under review.

Authorities have not disclosed the exact relationship between Holmes and the victim, nor have they released the identity of the child. Other children were present at the scene when the shooting occurred, city officials said.

What they're saying:

"This is an unimaginable tragedy, and when a child loses their life, the impact reaches far beyond one home or one street," Ferris City Manager Dr. Brooks Williams said in a statement. "Firearms must be secured, they must be kept away from children, and adults must understand that a moment of carelessness can create consequences that can never be undone."

Municipal leaders urged residents to use the tragedy as a critical reminder of the importance of gun safety, emphasizing that secure firearm storage is a fundamental responsibility to protect children inside the home.

The city has made chaplaincy services available for first responders, affected families, and neighbors traumatized by the incident.

John DeLeon, the deputy city manager overseeing public safety, praised the first responders who arrived at the "incredibly difficult scene" and stated that investigators are committed to developing the case appropriately based strictly on the facts.

Ferris is located about 20 miles south of downtown Dallas.