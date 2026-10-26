Feds charge 13 in $1.1M stolen vehicle ring tied to Mexican cartels

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The Brief Federal authorities have charged 13 people with transporting stolen personal and rental vehicles from across the southwestern U.S. into Mexico. Investigators recovered 29 stolen vehicles valued at nearly $1.14 million, which prosecutors allege were used to support Mexican drug cartels. The binational investigation remains active and ongoing as authorities continue probing ties to foreign criminal organizations.



Federal authorities announced on Monday that 13 people have been charged with allegedly transporting stolen vehicles from across the southwestern United States through El Paso, Texas and into Mexico.

Inside Operation Southbound Takedown

What we know:

The investigation, named Operation Southbound Takedown, began in spring 2026 after federal agents and prosecutors identified a pattern involving stolen personal and rental vehicles allegedly delivered to members of criminal organizations in Mexico.

A Department of Justice news release states that 29 vehicles, valued at nearly $1.14 million, have been recovered. Prosecutors allege the vehicles were used to support the daily operations of Mexican cartels, several of which have been designated as foreign terrorist organizations.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A damaged white SUV recovered in Mexico as part of Operation Southbound Takedown

13 defendants indicted

Dig deeper:

The defendants are each charged with interstate transportation of stolen property, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The defendants include:

Kimberly Aguilar, a U.S. citizen who was indicted March 25 and currently in state custody.

Marty Gerardo Jr., a U.S. citizen who was indicted July 22 and currently in state custody.

David Monarrez

Cesar David Diaz

Sinuhe Baltizar Lopez

Christopher Rene Reyes

Angel Antonio Flores

Aaron Fernando Luna-Evans

Amy Foote

James Dewey Garrett

Hilario Abraham Morales

Pablo Frias, a Mexican citizen and legal permanent resident

Pilar Bernabeth Mendez Rivas, a Mexican citizen with a border crossing card

The remaining 11 defendants were charged and arrested between July 22 and Oct. 19, authorities said. Nine of those defendants were U.S. citizens.

Investigation remains ongoing

The Department of Homeland Security logo is seen on a law enforcement vehicle in Washington, D.C. on March 7, 2017. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

What they're saying:

U.S. Attorney of the Western District of Texas, Justin Simmons, warned people against helping criminal organizations transport stolen vehicles into Mexico.

"To anyone considering transporting stolen vehicles into Mexico: do not do it," said U.S. Attorney Simmons. These organizations that solicit your assistance are using your desire for a quick buck to expand their criminal operations, criminal operations which include human smuggling, extortion, drug trafficking, and even murder. You are now on notice. If you provide support to these cartels, many of which have been designated as foreign terrorist organizations, by transporting stolen vehicles out of this country and into Mexico, we will find you, and we will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law."

The investigation spans the United States and Mexico and remains active.

Suspects face up to 10 Years

What's next:

If convicted, the defendants face up to 10 years in federal prison. A federal judge would determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys John Johnston and Andres Ortega are prosecuting the case.