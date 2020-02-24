Fatal crash kills 3, injures 1 in Frisco

article

Frisco police are investigating a weekend crash that left three people dead and a fourth person hospitalized.

Police said it happened Sunday evening just before 7 p.m. at the intersection of FM 423 and De Webb Boulevard.

The juvenile driver of a Ford F-150 reportedly hit a black Acura that was trying to turn. Witnesses said the driver of the pickup had a green light and the turning car had a flashing yellow arrow at the time.

All three people in the Acura died at the scene. They were identified as 42-year-old Premnath Ramanatham, 34-year-old Divya Avula and her husband, 41-year-old Raja Gavini, all of Frisco.

The teenage driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not filed any charges but asked anyone with information about the accident to call 972-292-6010. Anonymous tips are also welcome by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411.