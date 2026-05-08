Everman 1-year-old airlifted to hospital following hazmat incident

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The Brief A 1-year-old was airlifted to Parkland Hospital with serious burn injuries following a hazmat incident at an Everman home on Thursday evening. Two other individuals were treated at the scene, and a firefighter was hospitalized after being exposed to an unknown chemical. Investigators are still working to gather the details of what happened.



A 1-year-old was airlifted after a hazardous materials situation in southern Tarrant County.

What we know:

The hazmat incident happened around 6 p.m. on Thursday at a home on Wilson Road in Everman, just south of Fort Worth.

According to Everman Emergency Services, crews found two victims outside the house and another person inside. There was also a small spill of an unknown liquid chemical inside the house.

The 1-year-old victim was flown to Parkland Hospital with serious burn injuries. The child remains in critical but stable condition.

The other victims were treated at the scene.

An Everman firefighter was also taken to the hospital after being exposed to the unknown chemical. He was released early Friday morning and expected to be okay.

What we don't know:

Investigators are still working to identify the chemical and sent samples out for further testing.

No details about what caused the spill were released.

Officials also did not elaborate on the relationship between the child and the other two victims.