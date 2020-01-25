Driver loses control, crashes into Papa John's in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Texas - A Papa John’s in Arlington got an unexpected guest Saturday morning when a driver crashed into the front of the restaurant.
Police say a driver lost control and crashed into the Papa John’s in the 6000 block of S. Cooper.
The driver was not hurt, and there was no one inside the restaurant at the time of the crash.
Investigators are checking if a possible medical issue was the cause of the crash.
No charges are expected.