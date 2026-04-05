Driver found dead after police chase ends in crash off I-35 in Fort Worth, police say

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The Brief A driver is dead after fleeing Fort Worth police in a high-speed pursuit that ended in a crash off Tarver Road early Sunday morning. The chase began on I-35 after a suspect's vehicle, traveling without headlights, struck two other cars before exiting the highway and losing officers. A passenger survived with minor injuries.



Fort Worth police said a vehicle pursuit early Sunday morning ended in a crash, as the driver of the vehicle was found dead, shortly after the vehicle fled on Interstate 35.

Details of the pursuit

What we know:

According to a news release, officers with the department’s Central Division first observed a vehicle traveling without headlights around 2:34 a.m. on I-35 near Rosedale Street. Police said the vehicle struck another car and did not stop.

Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver fled southbound on the interstate, authorities said. During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle struck a second vehicle and continued without stopping.

What they're saying:

Police said the pursuit continued until the driver exited the highway near Tarver Road. Officers briefly lost sight of the vehicle while searching the area.

Fatal crash on Tarver Road

The vehicle was later found crashed off the roadway in the 1500 block of Tarver Road, according to police.

Dig deeper:

Inside the vehicle, officers found two adult men. The passenger exited the vehicle with what appeared to be minor injuries, while the driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The passenger was taken to a local hospital but no officers or other civilians were reported injured.

Fort Worth police investigation

What's next:

The Fort Worth Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit and Major Case Unit are investigating the incident. Authorities said detectives are working to determine the circumstances leading up to the pursuit and crash.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the driver and determine the official cause and manner of death.

Police said additional information will be released as it becomes available.