Driver charged with intoxication manslaughter, after fatal Southeast Dallas crash leaves two dead
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DALLAS - Two people were killed early Sunday in a crash in Southeast Dallas, as the suspected driver is facing multiple charges, according to Dallas police.
Suspect charged in fatal collision
What we know:
Officers responded about 2:09 a.m. to an assist officer call near Military Parkway and North Jim Miller Road. Investigators said a driver, later identified as 22-year-old Isaac Chacon, crashed into another vehicle.
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One person died at the scene, and another later died at a hospital.
Witnesses detained Chacon until officers arrived. He has been charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter and two counts of collision involving death.
Ongoing investigation into double fatality crash
What's next:
The investigation is ongoing.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Dallas Police Department.