DART Police officer-involved shooting: Juvenile suspect brought rifle to Victory Station

The Brief DART Police confirmed the suspect involved in the May 10 officer-involved shooting in downtown Dallas was killed in the shootout. DART officers received a report of a man armed with a rifle at Victory Station. When contacted by police, the suspect ran onto the tracks and pointed the rifle towards police. Police case numbers identify the deceased as 17-year-old Kristian Noel Burkley. No motive has yet been determined.



DART Police have released more details on the officer-involved shooting that took place at Victory Station last weekend.

Victory Station officer-involved shooting

What's New:

On May 10 at around 5:08, Dart Police received a report of a male in a blue puffer jacket and white pants at Victory Station armed with a rifle.

The report stated a female was seen with the individual.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ May 10 Victory Station OIS

DART PD confirmed the report at 5:18. When contacted by police, the suspect ran onto the tracks, prompting officers to follow him.

During the pursuit, the suspect pointed the rifle towards the officers. The officers fired rounds, causing the suspect to hide behind a platform near the train tracks.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ May 10 Victory Station OIS

Officers issued verbal commands for the suspect to drop the weapon, but they were ignored. The officers fired more rounds, striking the individual.

The suspect was later transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

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Police case numbers identify the deceased as 17-year-old Kristian Noel Burkley.

What we don't know:

No motive has been released by police. The identity of the female seen with Burkley is unknown.

Witnesses describe shooting

Witnesses who spoke to FOX 4 described hearing around 20 shots fired. A large police presence was seen on the train tracks near following the shooting.

Carson Gibbons, who lives near where the shooting happened, told FOX 4's Peyton Yager the crime scene stretched far onto the train tracks.

"They had a bunch of numbered fragments of evidence markers that showed it was possibly a struggle for a while."

What's next:

The Dallas Police Department is investigating the shooting.