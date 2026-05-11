DART Police involved in weekend shooting at Victory Station

The Brief The DART Police Department confirmed it was involved in a shooting on May 10 near Victory Station in downtown Dallas. Witnesses described a large police presence around the station, and multiple rounds of shots can be heard being fired in one witness video. Officials said no bystanders or officers were injured, but have not detailed what led to the shooting or how many officers were involved.



An officer-involved shooting took place at a DART station in downtown Dallas over the weekend.

Officer-involved shooting at Dallas DART station

Image 1 of 4 ▼ CTSY: Jerrod Walla

What we know:

The DART Police Department confirmed an officer-involved shooting took place at Victory Station on May 10 at around 5:30 p.m.

The shooting led to delays on the transportation service's Green Line and Orange Line.

No bystanders or officers were hurt in the incident, according to DART PD. The Dallas Police Department confirmed to FOX 4 it is assisting in the investigation.

What we don't know:

The condition of the individual involved in the shooting has not been released, nor what led to the incident.

Dig deeper:

Witness photos and videos show a large police presence around the train tracks near the station after the shooting.

CTSY: Carson Gibbons

In video provided to FOX 4, officers can be seen running over towards a person lying on the tracks. One officer kicks what appears to be a firearm away from the individual.

Another video shows officers with guns drawn, followed by several gunshots being fired. A witness described hearing around 20 shots being fired.

CTSY: @alida83lov

Witness images show paramedics loading the individual onto a stretcher.

Witness describes shooting

What they're saying:

"They had a bunch of numbered fragments of evidence markers that showed it was possibly a struggle for a while."

Carson Gibbons, who lives near where the shooting happened, told FOX 4's Peyton Yager the crime scene stretched far onto the train tracks.

"It was for about 50 yards, actually. There was scattered debris and the different evidence markers, and the detectives showing up. That's about all we know."

What's next:

The DART Police Department said it will share more information on the shooting as it becomes available.