Dallas Weather: Warm, dry weekend expected before rain chances return

The Brief A dry weekend is ahead with cool mornings and warm afternoons in the 80s. An air quality alert is in effect for Friday. Rain chances return next week.



North Texans can expect a warm and dry weekend before rain chances return to the forecast just in time for Halloween.

What we know:

On Friday, expect warm weather with high clouds moving in throughout the day.

High temperatures will reach about 83 degrees.

Morning temperatures started in the low to mid-50s for areas like Bridgeport, McKinney, and Sulphur Springs, and the low 60s in Fort Worth.

An air quality alert is also in place for Friday.

7-day Forecast

By the numbers:

The weekend will remain rain-free with mornings in the upper 50s and warm afternoons.

Saturday will see a high of 83 degrees. Sunday brings thicker cloud cover and a slightly lower high temperature of 81 degrees.

Radar: North Texas

What's next:

Temperatures will drop into the upper 70s early next week with a decent amount of cloud cover.

A low rain chance returns on Tuesday, especially west of the Interstate 35 corridor.

Thursday brings a higher chance for active weather.