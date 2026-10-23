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Dallas Weather: Warm, dry weekend expected before rain chances return

By
FOX 4
Weather Forecast
Published October 23, 2026 5:44 AM CDT
Published October 23, 2026 5:44 AM CDT
Dallas Weather: Oct. 23 morning forecast
Dallas Weather: Oct. 23 morning forecast

Dallas Weather: Oct. 23 morning forecast

FOX 4's Ali Turiano has the morning forecast for Oct. 23. 

The Brief

    • A dry weekend is ahead with cool mornings and warm afternoons in the 80s.
    • An air quality alert is in effect for Friday.
    • Rain chances return next week.

DALLAS - North Texans can expect a warm and dry weekend before rain chances return to the forecast just in time for Halloween.

What we know:

On Friday, expect warm weather with high clouds moving in throughout the day. 

High temperatures will reach about 83 degrees. 

Morning temperatures started in the low to mid-50s for areas like Bridgeport, McKinney, and Sulphur Springs, and the low 60s in Fort Worth.

An air quality alert is also in place for Friday.

7-day Forecast 

By the numbers:

The weekend will remain rain-free with mornings in the upper 50s and warm afternoons. 

Saturday will see a high of 83 degrees. Sunday brings thicker cloud cover and a slightly lower high temperature of 81 degrees.

Radar: North Texas

What's next:

Temperatures will drop into the upper 70s early next week with a decent amount of cloud cover. 

A low rain chance returns on Tuesday, especially west of the Interstate 35 corridor.

Thursday brings a higher chance for active weather.

The Source: The information in this article comes from FOX 4 meteorologist Ali Turiano. 

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