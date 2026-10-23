Dallas Weather: Warm, dry weekend expected before rain chances return
DALLAS - North Texans can expect a warm and dry weekend before rain chances return to the forecast just in time for Halloween.
What we know:
On Friday, expect warm weather with high clouds moving in throughout the day.
High temperatures will reach about 83 degrees.
Morning temperatures started in the low to mid-50s for areas like Bridgeport, McKinney, and Sulphur Springs, and the low 60s in Fort Worth.
An air quality alert is also in place for Friday.
7-day Forecast
By the numbers:
The weekend will remain rain-free with mornings in the upper 50s and warm afternoons.
Saturday will see a high of 83 degrees. Sunday brings thicker cloud cover and a slightly lower high temperature of 81 degrees.
Radar: North Texas
What's next:
Temperatures will drop into the upper 70s early next week with a decent amount of cloud cover.
A low rain chance returns on Tuesday, especially west of the Interstate 35 corridor.
Thursday brings a higher chance for active weather.
The Source: The information in this article comes from FOX 4 meteorologist Ali Turiano.