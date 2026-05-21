Dallas weather: Heavy rain moves in Thursday ahead of a stormy Memorial Day weekend

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The Brief Heavy rain is moving into North Texas this Thursday morning, prompting an elevated risk of isolated flash flooding for areas already soaked by recent storms. Temperatures will stay unseasonably cool today before mid-80s highs and daily rain chances return for the long holiday weekend. Be sure to stay weather-aware and check updates frequently if you have any outdoor Memorial Day plans.



The rain continues! Isolated heavy rainfall is in the forecast Thursday ahead of additional rain chances through Memorial Day weekend.

While severe storms are not expected, a few could become strong and produce isolated flooding, hail and damaging winds.

Thursday Forecast

Rain is moving in from the west, but coverage is dropping as the system nears I-35. Expect scattered showers from this initial round, with the highest coverage across western counties. This will be the first of several rounds of rain expected today.

Scattered showers will continue on and off through the first half of the day, with coverage picking up in the late afternoon and evening. While severe weather is not a major concern today, a few brief, strong storms are possible.

The primary threat will be flash flooding. Although flooding is expected to be isolated, areas that received heavy rainfall Tuesday will be at a higher risk.

Temperature-wise, Thursday will be the coolest day of the week, with highs peaking just below 80 degrees.

Memorial Day Weekend Forecast

Unsettled weather will linger, with a chance of rain remaining in the forecast every day for the next seven days.

On Friday, highs in the mid-80s return and will stick around through next week. While Friday looks to have the lowest coverage of rain, scattered showers are anticipated throughout the holiday weekend and into the upcoming workweek.

Be sure to stay weather-aware if you have any outdoor plans for the holiday weekend.