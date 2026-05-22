Dallas Weather: Memorial Day weekend storm chances threaten outdoor plans and travel

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The Brief Dallas-Fort Worth residents can enjoy a mostly dry Friday before storm chances return for Memorial Day weekend. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible across North Texas starting Friday night and lingering through Saturday. While the severe weather threat is low, forecasters urge outdoor enthusiasts and boaters to stay weather aware.



Most of North Texas will catch a break from the rain Friday, but residents should prepare for storm chances stretching throughout the holiday weekend.

Friday Forecast

Friday will bring drier conditions and a very limited chance of rain. While a few light, isolated showers could pop up during the day, the vast majority of the region will remain dry. Temperatures are expected to peak in the 80s.

Memorial Day Weekend Forecast

The weather pattern shifts Friday night as an atmospheric disturbance moves into the area, creating a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms that could linger into Saturday morning. Additional rounds of scattered storms are expected Saturday afternoon and evening.

While not everyone will see rain every day, thunderstorms are possible somewhere in North Texas each day this weekend.

The overall threat of severe weather remains low, but a few storms could produce hail and gusty winds.

Forecasters urge those with outdoor plans to stay weather aware. Boaters should be prepared to seek shelter immediately if a storm approaches. Experts recommend keeping a portable weather radio on board to monitor changing conditions.

LIVE Radar: Dallas-Fort Worth

7-Day Forecast

Rain chances will drop to a lower coverage Sunday through Tuesday.