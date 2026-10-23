Dallas’ top dog and cat names for 2026 have been revealed

The Brief Rover.com dug through their database and found the top dog and cat names used by pet parents in Dallas. Luna topped Dallas’ lists for both cats and dogs. Rumi was the top dog name in the U.S., while Chicken Nugget was the top cat name in the nation.



Pet names can be just as unique as the four-legged friends we take into our homes.

The team at Rover.com dug through their database to find the top dog and cat names being used across the country and in Dallas.

Luna topped the list for both cats and dogs in Dallas.

Robert Ankrum and his dog Buttercup enjoy attractions at the State Fair of Texas on September 26, 2025, in Dallas, Texas. (Brandon Bell / Getty Images)

Top dog names for Dallas

Luna Bella Daisy Coco Max

Top cat names for Dallas

Luna Oliver Bean Daisy Milo

Nationally, Rumi was the top dog name while Chicken Nugget was the top name for cats in the country.

How many dogs and cats are in Dallas homes?

By the numbers:

According to U.S. Census survey data, more than 1.2 million people in the Dallas area have at least one dog.

The same research found more than 480,000 households in Dallas have at least one cat.