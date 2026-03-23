Dallas Shooting: Man found dead inside vehicle

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The Brief A man was found shot to death inside a vehicle early Sunday morning in the Love Field area of Dallas. Police discovered the victim around 3 a.m. in the 2800 block of Lucas Drive, near the Dallas North Tollway. The victim’s identity remains unknown, and authorities have not yet released information regarding a suspect or motive.



A man was found dead inside a vehicle following a shooting in the Love Field area of Dallas.

What we know:

It happened around 3 a.m. on Sunday in the 2800 block of Lucas Drive, which is just west of the Dallas North Tollway near Cedar Springs Road.

Officers found the man dead from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle at the location.

What we don't know:

The deceased man has not yet been identified.

Police also haven’t shared any information about a suspect or possible motive for the shooting.