Dallas Shooting: Man found dead inside vehicle
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DALLAS - A man was found dead inside a vehicle following a shooting in the Love Field area of Dallas.
What we know:
It happened around 3 a.m. on Sunday in the 2800 block of Lucas Drive, which is just west of the Dallas North Tollway near Cedar Springs Road.
Officers found the man dead from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle at the location.
What we don't know:
The deceased man has not yet been identified.
Police also haven’t shared any information about a suspect or possible motive for the shooting.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Dallas Police Department.