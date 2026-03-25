Dallas Shooting: Juvenile critically injured near Bachman Lake Park

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The Brief A juvenile is in critical condition after a shooting Wednesday afternoon near Bachman Lake Park on the north side of Dallas Love Field. Several young teens are being questioned by authorities, though police have not yet released information regarding a specific suspect. The victim's age and the circumstances of the shooting remain unknown as Dallas police continue their investigation.



A juvenile was shot near Bachman Lake Park in Dallas on Wednesday afternoon.

What we know:

Police said it happened around 4:20 p.m. in the 3000 block of Lakefield Park Drive, which is on the north side of Dallas Love Field.

The juvenile was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Sources told FOX 4 several other young teens were questioned about what happened.

What we don't know:

There’s no word yet on the age of the victim and no information about a suspect was provided.

Dallas police said their investigation is ongoing.