Dallas Shooting: Juvenile critically injured near Bachman Lake Park
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DALLAS - A juvenile was shot near Bachman Lake Park in Dallas on Wednesday afternoon.
What we know:
Police said it happened around 4:20 p.m. in the 3000 block of Lakefield Park Drive, which is on the north side of Dallas Love Field.
The juvenile was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Sources told FOX 4 several other young teens were questioned about what happened.
What we don't know:
There’s no word yet on the age of the victim and no information about a suspect was provided.
Dallas police said their investigation is ongoing.
The Source: The Dallas Police Department provided the information in this story.