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Dallas Shooting: Juvenile critically injured near Bachman Lake Park

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Published  March 25, 2026 5:38pm CDT
Love Field
FOX 4
article

The Brief

    • A juvenile is in critical condition after a shooting Wednesday afternoon near Bachman Lake Park on the north side of Dallas Love Field.
    • Several young teens are being questioned by authorities, though police have not yet released information regarding a specific suspect.
    • The victim's age and the circumstances of the shooting remain unknown as Dallas police continue their investigation.

DALLAS - A juvenile was shot near Bachman Lake Park in Dallas on Wednesday afternoon.

What we know:

Police said it happened around 4:20 p.m. in the 3000 block of Lakefield Park Drive, which is on the north side of Dallas Love Field.

The juvenile was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Sources told FOX 4 several other young teens were questioned about what happened.

What we don't know:

There’s no word yet on the age of the victim and no information about a suspect was provided.

Dallas police said their investigation is ongoing.

The Source: The Dallas Police Department provided the information in this story. 

Love FieldCrime and Public Safety