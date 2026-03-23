Dallas Shooting: 35-year-old suspect arrested for murder

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The Brief Fredy Salinas, 35, was arrested and charged with murder after admitting to a fatal shooting on Westmoreland Road on Sunday night. The victim died at the scene from a gunshot wound to the head; his identity has not yet been released. The motive for the shooting remains unknown as the investigation into the incident continues.



Dallas police have arrested a man who they say admitted to shooting another man over the weekend.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. on Sunday in the 400 block of Westmoreland Road.

Officers found a man who had been shot in the head. He died at the scene.

During the course of the investigation, police determined that 35-year-old Fredy Salinas was the suspect.

Salinas admitted to shooting the victim, police said.

What we don't know:

The victim has not yet been identified.

No details about the motive for the shooting were released.

What's next:

Salinas was booked into the Dallas County jail and is facing a murder charge.