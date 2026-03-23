Dallas Shooting: 35-year-old suspect arrested for murder
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DALLAS - Dallas police have arrested a man who they say admitted to shooting another man over the weekend.
What we know:
The shooting happened around 9 p.m. on Sunday in the 400 block of Westmoreland Road.
Officers found a man who had been shot in the head. He died at the scene.
During the course of the investigation, police determined that 35-year-old Fredy Salinas was the suspect.
Salinas admitted to shooting the victim, police said.
What we don't know:
The victim has not yet been identified.
No details about the motive for the shooting were released.
What's next:
Salinas was booked into the Dallas County jail and is facing a murder charge.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Dallas Police Department.