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Dallas police arrest suspects after officer-involved shootout; video to be released

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Published  March 27, 2026 1:54pm CDT
Dallas
FOX 4

The Brief

    • Dallas police have arrested suspects allegedly involved in a shootout with officers on West Jefferson Boulevard this past Sunday.
    • No injuries were reported after officers returned fire at a fleeing vehicle.
    • Police will hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m. Friday to release body camera footage and the names of the individuals in custody.

DALLAS - Dallas police have arrested several suspects who allegedly exchanged gunfire with officers earlier this week.

What's new:

Police are expected to give a live update on the arrests and share body camera video during a news conference at 3:30 p.m. on Friday. You'll be able to watch that news conference in the video player above.

What we know:

The shooting happened on Sunday in the 2600 block of West Jefferson Boulevard.

Dallas police said officers were responding to an accident when they observed gunfire from a vehicle nearby.  

The officers returned fire in the direction of the suspects, who fled the scene.

No one was hurt.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet released the names of those arrested.

The Source: The information in this story comes from the Dallas Police Department.

DallasDallas Police DepartmentCrime and Public Safety