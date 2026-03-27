Dallas police arrest suspects after officer-involved shootout; video to be released
DALLAS - Dallas police have arrested several suspects who allegedly exchanged gunfire with officers earlier this week.
What's new:
Police are expected to give a live update on the arrests and share body camera video during a news conference at 3:30 p.m. on Friday. You'll be able to watch that news conference in the video player above.
What we know:
The shooting happened on Sunday in the 2600 block of West Jefferson Boulevard.
Dallas police said officers were responding to an accident when they observed gunfire from a vehicle nearby.
The officers returned fire in the direction of the suspects, who fled the scene.
No one was hurt.
What we don't know:
Police have not yet released the names of those arrested.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Dallas Police Department.