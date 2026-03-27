Dallas police arrest suspects after officer-involved shootout; video to be released

The Brief Dallas police have arrested suspects allegedly involved in a shootout with officers on West Jefferson Boulevard this past Sunday. No injuries were reported after officers returned fire at a fleeing vehicle. Police will hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m. Friday to release body camera footage and the names of the individuals in custody.



Dallas police have arrested several suspects who allegedly exchanged gunfire with officers earlier this week.

What's new:

Police are expected to give a live update on the arrests and share body camera video during a news conference at 3:30 p.m. on Friday. You'll be able to watch that news conference in the video player above.

What we know:

The shooting happened on Sunday in the 2600 block of West Jefferson Boulevard.

Dallas police said officers were responding to an accident when they observed gunfire from a vehicle nearby.

The officers returned fire in the direction of the suspects, who fled the scene.

No one was hurt.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet released the names of those arrested.