Dallas police officer injured during traffic stop on Hwy. 67

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The Brief A Dallas police SUV was struck during a traffic stop on northbound Highway 67 near Wheatland Road around 3:50 p.m. Both the officer (who sustained minor injuries) and the driver were hospitalized. The condition of the driver who caused the crash has not been released, and police have not stated if charges will be filed.



A Dallas police officer was involved in a major crash on Highway 67.

What we know:

The crash happened around 3:50 p.m. on Hwy. 67 near Wheatland Road.

Images from SKY 4 showed a blue Kia car on its side, along with a pickup truck and a damaged Dallas police SUV on the shoulder of the road.







Dallas police said the officer was conducting a traffic stop when the car’s driver struck the police SUV.

Both the officer and the driver of the car were taken to the hospital. The officer suffered only minor injuries, police said.

All northbound lanes of the highway were closed as police investigated.

What we don't know:

The condition of the driver who caused the crash is unknown.

Police also haven’t said if that person will face any charges.

What they're saying:

"We are grateful our officer does not appear to have suffered serious injuries and was transported to the hospital out of an abundance of caution," said Chief of Police Daniel Comeaux. "The safety of our officers is always our highest priority, and we appreciate the quick response of first responders and the support of our community."