Dallas police issue critical alert for endangered missing 13-year-old girl in Lake Highlands

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The Brief Police are searching for 13-year-old Natalie Armstrong, who was last seen Wednesday night in Lake Highlands and may need assistance. Natalie is 5 feet 3 inches tall, 135 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, last seen wearing a gray hoodie, jeans, and white shoes. Detectives have not determined where she went or who she may be with; anyone with information is urged to call 911.



The Dallas Police Department has issued a critical update in its search for a missing 13-year-old girl, designating her as an endangered missing person who may be in need of assistance.

Missing teen in Dallas

What we know:

Natalie Armstrong was last seen on foot at 10:08 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026, in the 9300 block of Whistle Stop Place in the Lake Highlands area of Dallas.

Police describe Natalie as 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing approximately 135 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans, and white shoes.

What you can do:

Authorities urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to call 911 or the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-4268, referencing case number 155505-2026.