Dallas police issue critical alert for endangered missing 13-year-old girl in Lake Highlands
DALLAS - The Dallas Police Department has issued a critical update in its search for a missing 13-year-old girl, designating her as an endangered missing person who may be in need of assistance.
Missing teen in Dallas
What we know:
Natalie Armstrong was last seen on foot at 10:08 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026, in the 9300 block of Whistle Stop Place in the Lake Highlands area of Dallas.
Police describe Natalie as 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing approximately 135 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans, and white shoes.
What you can do:
Authorities urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to call 911 or the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-4268, referencing case number 155505-2026.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police Department.