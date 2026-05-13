‘We Got You’: Dallas police arrest 160+ violent criminals in joint operation

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The Brief A month-long joint operation between Dallas police and U.S. Marshals resulted in the arrest of 162 violent offenders. The initiative, which was labeled Operation We Got You, focused on suspects wanted for serious crimes, including murder and aggravated assault. Authorities cleared over 200 active warrants during the sweep, which officials expect will lead to a drop in local crime stats.



A recent Dallas police operation in partnership with the U.S. Marshals Service resulted in the arrest of more than 160 violent criminals.

Operation We Got You

What we know:

Dallas police and U.S. Marshals shared the results of Operation We Got You during a news conference on Wednesday.

The initiative targeted offenders wanted for violent offenses including murder and aggravated assault.

The suspects include:

What they're saying:

"Today is about public safety, partnership, and accountability," said Chief Daniel Comeaux. "The Dallas Police Department remains relentless in our mission to identify, locate, and remove violent offenders from our communities."

The chief believes operations like these send out strong messages and make communities safer.

"Look, every operation that we’ve done, the proof is in the pudding. Our crime stats have gone down in that area after we’ve taken these individuals off the streets.

By the numbers:

Operation "We Got You" began on April 1 and lasted through May 5, resulting in 162 arrests. 80 of the suspects remain behind bars.

Police also said those arrested had more than 200 active warrants and were responsible for hundreds of prior offenses.