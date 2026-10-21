Dallas man faces up to 30 years in prison for sending threatening emails

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The Brief Dallas resident Phillip Daniel Peterson was found guilty by a federal jury on six counts of transmitting violent threatening emails across state lines. Peterson faces up to five years in federal prison for each count, resulting in a maximum potential sentence of 30 years. A judge is scheduled to issue Peterson's final sentence on Jan. 11.



A Dallas man faces up to 30 years in federal prison after being convicted for sending violent threatening emails to someone outside of the state.

What we know:

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas, a federal jury found 56-year-old Phillip Daniel Peterson guilty on six counts of transmitting threatening communications in interstate commerce.

The backstory:

Prosecutors said Peterson sent a series of emails on June 23, 2023, to multiple people outside the state of Texas. Those emails contained threats of violence.

The messages that contributed to his six charges included:

"M.M., I am going to f**k you up." "I am going to put your f**king head on a stick." "I am going to a** f**k you M.M. you f**king c*nt." "M.M. I am going to f**k you in the a** you stupid c*nt." "I am going to f**k both J.H. and D.W. in the a**." "You stupid f**gots better know I know where you live."

What they're saying:

"Today’s guilty verdict affirms that violent threats carry real consequences," U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould said after Peterson was convicted in September. "Cyber‑based threats are real threats, and those who misuse online communications to sow fear should expect meaningful federal consequences. We are grateful for the jury’s careful consideration and remain committed to protecting the public from those that misuse technology to harm or frighten others."

What's next:

Peterson is expected to be sentenced on Jan. 11.

He faces up to five years in prison for each of the six counts.