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Dallas man charged with intoxication manslaughter in death of 60-year-old fitness instructor

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Published  March 23, 2026 8:19am CDT
White Rock
FOX Local
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Carnell Louis Watkins III, 21 (Source: Dallas County)

The Brief

    • A 60-year-old fitness instructor was killed on March 12 after being struck by a suspected drunk driver while crossing a street near White Rock Lake.
    • Carnell Louis Watkins III, 21, was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter after failing field sobriety tests at the scene.
    • Blood test results are currently pending after police obtained a search warrant for a specimen following Watkins' initial refusal.

DALLAS - A 21-year-old Dallas man is in custody facing a second-degree felony charge after a fatal intoxication manslaughter incident claimed the life of a local fitness instructor near White Rock Lake.

White Rock Lake pedestrian crash

Carnell Louis Watkins III was arrested following a crash at 2700 N. Buckner Blvd. that happened on March 12. Authorities identified the victim as Linda Louise Knowles, 60, who was struck while crossing the street.

The backstory:

According to Dallas Police Department records, the crash happened at 10:19 p.m. on March 12. Watkins was driving a silver 2017 Toyota Yaris when he struck Knowles. A witness told investigators they saw Watkins speeding before the crash.

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Woman killed by suspected drunk driver while crossing street in White Rock, police say
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Woman killed by suspected drunk driver while crossing street in White Rock, police say

A woman was struck and killed by an allegedly intoxicated driver while crossing a street near her apartment Thursday night, according to Dallas police.

Responding officers noted that Watkins had bloodshot, glassy eyes and smelled of alcohol. Although Watkins told officers he "felt safe to drive," an arrest affidavit states he failed multiple field sobriety tests, showing signs of poor balance and involuntary eye movement.

Knowles’ family describes her as a "beloved grandma" who was deeply involved in the community. She was well-known for teaching fitness classes tailored to elderly residents, dedicated to helping others maintain their health and mobility.

Dig deeper:

Watkins was booked into the Lew Sterrett Justice Center early Friday morning. The investigation revealed a previous DWI arrest involving Watkins in September 2024 by the Commerce Police Department.

While Watkins initially refused a voluntary blood draw, a specimen was later obtained via a search warrant at Baylor Hospital. Those results are pending.

The Source: Information in this article is from the arrest affidavit for Watkins, the victim's family and previous FOX 4 News coverage.

White RockDallasCrime and Public Safety