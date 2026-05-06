Dallas infant death shooting: Suspects followed victims following gas station verbal altercation

The Brief 17-year-old Yeremy Alexander Zapata Aleman and 20-year-old Keyner Ariel Calero Jiron were arrested on May 3 in connection to a shooting that caused the death of an unborn baby. Zapata Aleman and Calero Jiron were involved in an altercation at a gas station in Dallas with one of the victims before following them and shooting towards their vehicle. The two suspects fled from police before crashing their car and getting arrested. Both face several charges, including aggravated assault, evading arrest and drug possession.



The suspects who killed a pregnant woman's unborn child followed the victims after a gas station altercation and fled from police before their detainment, an arrest affidavit states.

Dallas infant shooting death

What we know:

On May 3 at around 12:40 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a call in the 4700 block of Wimbelton Way concerning a shooting. Officers discovered three victims, one of whom had been shot multiple times.

The victim who was shot told officers she was pregnant, and was taken to the hospital, where it was discovered her unborn child had been shot. Dallas Police said the child did not survive.

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A juvenile victim told police the incident began at a 7/11 gas station on 4710 Buckner Boulevard. The affidavit states the driver of the victim's vehicle got into a physical altercation with Calero Jiron while leaving 7/11 before re-entering his vehicle.

The driver got into a verbal altercation with Calero Jiron from his vehicle before leaving the gas station. The juvenile victim noticed a green laser inside the vehicle before hearing gunshots coming from a vehicle near Calero Jiron.

The victims drove northbound on Buckner Boulevard and were pursued by Calero Jiron and Zapata Aleman, who was a passenger in Calero Jiron's car. Surveillance footage shows gunshots being fired towards the victim's vehicle as both were driving on Buckner Boulevard.

Keyner Ariel Calero Jiron, 20

The vehicle of a separate driver, who was driving southbound on Buckner Boulevard at the time of the shooting, was hit by gunshots and sustained damage. The driver was unharmed.

Police later identified Calero Jiron's vehicle around 6:20 a.m. and attempted a traffic stop. Calero Jiron proceeded to speed away from the officer's vehicle, running multiple stop lights before police lost sight of the vehicle at the intersection of Peak Street and Worth Street.

The officers relocated Calero Jiron's vehicle around 6:50 a.m. on Chariot Drive. The suspect attempted to flee again before crashing their car into a curb in the 5000 block of Buckner Boulevard.

Police found cocaine in Calero Jiron's pockets and MDMA in the vehicle from the passenger side Zapata Aleman was sitting on.

Yeremy Alexander Zapata Aleman, 17

Calero Jiron now faces nine total charges: five felony aggravated assault charges, one charge of evading arrest, one charge of possession of cocaine, one charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon, and one capital murder charge due to the infant's death.

Zapata Aleman faces seven total charges: five felony aggravated assault charges, one chage of possession of cocaine, and one capital murder charge due to the death of the infant.

"Oh God, someone else is shot"

What they're saying:

Several neighbors near where the shooting occurred spoke to FOX 4's David Sentendrey about a rise in crime in the area.

"I heard a lady say, ‘Ahhh!’ She was screaming — and I was like, what is going on?" Jennifer Lacy told Sentendrey. "I’m like, oh God, someone else is shot."

"It’s not like how it used to be, I know when I was growing up," Lacy continued.

"You have to go in the house early now over here because people just started getting shot. It’s terrible," Gloria Boyce said.

"She didn’t have nothing to do with it — why did they do that? Innocent bystanders. It’s crazy."