Dallas ICE, Homeland Security deports 122 Chinese nationals

The Brief U.S. authorities deported 122 Chinese nationals who were in the country illegally on a June 3 flight. Some of those removed were convicted of serious crimes, including murder, rape, and human smuggling. Officials said the operation enhances public safety and strengthens national security for the United States.



Dallas ICE and the Department of Homeland Security returned 122 Chinese citizens to their home country on June 3 after they were found to be in the United States illegally, federal authorities said.

Convicted Criminals on Flight

Big picture view:

The group, which included 96 men and 26 women ranging in age from 19 to 68, was flown from various U.S. detention facilities to the People's Republic of China, according to a news release from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Many of those removed had been convicted of serious crimes, the agency stated.

Among the individuals removed were those convicted of murder, rape, human smuggling, and drug trafficking.

Notable cases highlighted by ICE include a 47-year-old man convicted of murder, a 27-year-old man convicted of rape, a 49-year-old man with a drug-trafficking conviction, a 55-year-old man convicted of human smuggling, and a 50-year-old woman with a bribery conviction.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ ICE Dallas leads DHS effort removing 122 illegal aliens aboard Special High Risk Charter flight (Source: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement)

‘Enhances Public Safety’

What they're saying:

"Through our interagency partnerships and coordination across ICE field offices, we have successfully removed these individuals, many who were convicted of egregious crimes," said ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Dallas acting Field Office Director Josh Johnson. "This operation not only enhances the public safety of our communities across the U.S. but also strengthens national security. "Our colleagues at ICE come to work every day to identify, arrest and remove illegal aliens who attempt to circumvent our nation’s immigrations laws."

What you can do:

Members of the public with information can report crimes or suspicious activity by dialing the ICE Tip Line at 866-DHS-2-ICE (866-347-2423) or completing ICE’s online tip form .