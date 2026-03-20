Dallas County train crash leaves SUV driver dead

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The Brief One person died Friday afternoon after an SUV and a train collided at an intersection near Wilmer in Dallas County. The driver of the SUV was ejected from the vehicle during the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not yet released the victim's name, and the official cause of the crash remains unknown.



One person was killed on Friday in a crash involving a train near Wilmer, in Dallas County.

What we know:

The crash happened around 12:40 p.m. at Lavendar Road and Miller Ferry Road.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office said a train collided with an SUV, causing it to overturn. The driver of the SUV was ejected and died at the scene.

What we don't know:

The sheriff’s office is still investigating the cause of the crash.

The driver’s name has not yet been released.