Dallas County train crash leaves SUV driver dead
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WILMER, Texas - One person was killed on Friday in a crash involving a train near Wilmer, in Dallas County.
What we know:
The crash happened around 12:40 p.m. at Lavendar Road and Miller Ferry Road.
The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office said a train collided with an SUV, causing it to overturn. The driver of the SUV was ejected and died at the scene.
What we don't know:
The sheriff’s office is still investigating the cause of the crash.
The driver’s name has not yet been released.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Dallas County Sheriff's Office and the Wilmer Police Department.