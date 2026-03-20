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Dallas County train crash leaves SUV driver dead

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Published  March 20, 2026 3:40pm CDT
Wilmer
FOX 4
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The Brief

    • One person died Friday afternoon after an SUV and a train collided at an intersection near Wilmer in Dallas County.
    • The driver of the SUV was ejected from the vehicle during the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.
    • Authorities have not yet released the victim's name, and the official cause of the crash remains unknown.

WILMER, Texas - One person was killed on Friday in a crash involving a train near Wilmer, in Dallas County.

What we know:

The crash happened around 12:40 p.m. at Lavendar Road and Miller Ferry Road.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office said a train collided with an SUV, causing it to overturn. The driver of the SUV was ejected and died at the scene.

What we don't know:

The sheriff’s office is still investigating the cause of the crash.

The driver’s name has not yet been released.

The Source: The information in this story comes from the Dallas County Sheriff's Office and the Wilmer Police Department.

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