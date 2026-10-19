Dallas County sees record turnout for first day of 2026 early voting

The Brief Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins reports that 76,069 voters showed up to vote on the first day of early voting for the 2026 midterms, which is a record for the county. That 2026 total is an increase of nearly 20,000 from the first day of early voting in 2024, when 56,341 people voted on the first day of early voting. The previous record for early voters in Dallas County was in 2020, when officials reported an unofficial total of 60,573 early voters on its first day.



The first day of early voting in Texas brought about a record number of voters in Dallas County, according to early reports.

Day One Early Voting Totals In Dallas County

Local perspective:

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins says the county saw 76,079 voters turn out for the first day of early voting.

That's an increase of nearly 20,000 from the first day of early voting for the 2024 general election in Dallas County. That year, the county reported an unofficial total of 56,431 early voters on the first day.

In addition, the 2026 total is the most the county has ever seen on the first day of early voting. The previous record came in 2020, when the county reported an unofficial total of 60,573 voters on day one of early voting.

The current U.S. Senate race between Republican Ken Paxton and Democrat James Talarico has drawn historical parallels to 2018, when Ted Cruz defeated Beto O'Rourke in a high-profile Senate race during Donald Trump's first midterm as president.

That year, the county reported 59,388 votes on the first day of early voting.

Early Voting In Dallas County

Early voting for the Nov. 3 general election begins on Oct. 19 and runs through Oct. 30.

The polls will be open:

Oct. 19 through Oct. 24 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Oct. 26 through Oct. 30 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Where can I vote early in Dallas County?

To find an early voting center that's in your area, visit the Dallas County Early Voting Location Finder. All voting centers and their addresses are listed in the document below.

If you have questions about your ballot, voting locations, or anything else, ask your county election office.

Anderson County | Bosque County | Collin County | Cooke County | Dallas County | Delta County | Denton County | Ellis County | Erath County | Fannin County | Freestone County | Henderson County | Hill County | Hood County | Hopkins County | Hunt County | Jack County | Johnson County | Kaufman County | Lamar County | Navarro County | Palo Pinto County | Parker County | Rains County | Red River County | Rockwall County | Somervell County | Tarrant County | Van Zandt County | Wise County

If you have more questions about the voting process, you can find more information here.