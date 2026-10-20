Crash on westbound I-30 near Cherry Lane causes lane closures
FORT WORTH, Texas - A crash west of Fort Worth has caused lane closures and a response from multiple law enforcement agencies.
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What we know:
The Texas Department of Public Safety and Fort Worth Police are currently responding to a crash on westbound I-30.
The crash, near Cherry Lane, has forced the westbound side of the interstate to be closed.
What they're saying:
Texas DPS would not confirm the cause of the crash.
Officials say the investigation remains ongoing.
This is a developing story. Updates will be added when they become available.
The Source: Information in this story comes from TxDOT cameras, the Fort Worth Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety.