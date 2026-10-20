Crash on westbound I-30 near Cherry Lane causes lane closures

The Brief The Texas Department of Public Safety and Fort Worth Police are responding to a crash on W I-30 near Cherry Lane. The crash has forced closures to the west portion of I-30 near Cherry Lane. Officials have not said what caused the crash, and the crash is still under investigation.



A crash west of Fort Worth has caused lane closures and a response from multiple law enforcement agencies.

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What we know:

The Texas Department of Public Safety and Fort Worth Police are currently responding to a crash on westbound I-30.

The crash, near Cherry Lane, has forced the westbound side of the interstate to be closed.

What they're saying:

Texas DPS would not confirm the cause of the crash.

Officials say the investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Updates will be added when they become available.