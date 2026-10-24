Community rallies around 2 families hit with devastating losses in Van Zandt County

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The Brief Two separate tragedies occurred hours apart in Van Zandt County, leaving six dead, including a deputy killed in the line of duty and a mother with her four children. Local residents organized a barbecue fundraiser to provide financial support and comfort to the grieving families. Neighbors and volunteers from across the region gathered to donate, show solidarity, and support the families through their immense loss.



Several people came together Saturday to help strangers after two families in their community were hit with devastating losses in the span of a few hours.

The backstory:

Tuesday night, Van Zandt County Deputy Ahmed "Adam" Al’Sherifi was shot and killed in the line of duty. He was a husband and father of three. His youngest child was just born last month.

A few hours later, another family was torn apart. Jasmine Henson, 27, and her four kids died after a fire swept through their home near Canton. Her oldest son was just a few days from turning 11.

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People from beyond Van Zandt County show support

Local perspective:

Ryan Hanson didn’t know either family.

"You know, what if I was that family in need? You know, what if this was me, being in the place of that family," Hanson said. "I would hope that everybody would do what they could to help me."

So he called on his friends, fired up the barbecue, and helped organize a fundraiser for both families. In just a matter of days, people were showing up from beyond Van Zandt County.

"To see people take their time and come and donate and just show the families that, you know, they're being supported, and they will be supported for much longer than just this. I think this is a way that we can try to give back, and in a way, it gives us an opportunity to be with other people and ease the heartache for a little bit," said Liz Weaver, a volunteer.

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‘This eases our hurt a little bit’

What they're saying:

While Henson’s father and a Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office investigator is grieving the loss of his daughter and four grandkids, he took the time to thank the man trying to help his family during this harrowing time.

"It's devastating to them, and I know it is, and I know they're hurting," Hanson said. "We're all hurting, and that's why we're here. This eases our hurt a little bit."

Six people are gone, and for the families left behind, there are no words that can make that better. But there are people willing to help carry some of what comes next.

"I didn't know the families. I mean, myself personally, I don't think it matters," Hanson said. "I mean, they're humans. They're hurting."