Collin County election officials resolve early voting printer outages

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The Brief Printer outages briefly affected about 10 Collin County polling locations on the first morning of early voting before being fully resolved within 90 minutes. High voter turnout was reported on day one, with officials projecting overall turnout for the election cycle could reach 60% to 70%. Election officials are urging voters to cast their ballots during the early voting period to avoid expected long lines on Election Day.



About 10 polling locations in Collin County experienced printer outages at the start of early voting on Monday.

Election officials said the issues were resolved within about 90 minutes.

Printer outages resolved

What they're saying:

Collin County uses paper ballots, and officials reported higher-than-usual lines and turnout during the first day of early voting. Voting officials reported 34,522 voters on the first day of early voting. That is more than the reported 19,000 voters on the first day in 2022, but still less than the reported 43,000 voters on the first day of early voting in 2024.

Collin County Election Administrator Kaleb Breaux said the outages caused a shaky start at some locations but did not significantly disrupt voting.

"We had about 10 locations that were experiencing some printer outages," he said. "But everything's up and running and operational within an hour and a half. We had everything back up."

Breaux said more than 16,000 voters had cast ballots by 1 p.m. on Monday and the county was seeing stronger turnout than usual for the first day.

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Officials urge early voting

Dig deeper:

He encouraged voters to cast their ballots before Election Day, saying lines could grow as the election approaches.

"Do not wait until the last day. Do not wait until Election Day," Breaux said. "If you can, make a plan and vote early if at all possible."

According to Collin County officials, the county has nearly 100,000 more registered voters than it did in 2022. The county recorded 53% turnout that year, and he said turnout could reach 60% to 70% in the current election.