Video shows chaotic party of 800 at Celina short term rental home

The Brief Police are investigating after gunfire broke out at a massive short-term rental party in Celina attended by up to 800 teens and young adults. No injuries were reported, but officers discovered bloodstained sheets and significant property damage after the social media-fueled event turned chaotic. The home's owner shared photos of the damage, which included a broken granite countertop likely from teens dancing on it.



Celina police are investigating shots that were fired at a short-term rental home where nearly 800 teenagers had gathered for a party.

While no one was hurt, the chief shared chaotic video in hopes that parents will talk to their kids and teens will make better choices.

Celina Social Media-Fueled Party

The backstory:

Officers responded to a home in the 800 block of Choate Parkway in Celina on Saturday night after receiving calls about a large gathering.

Celina Police Chief John Cullison said the crowd size swelled to between 500 and 800 people after the event was advertised on social media.

While officers were at the scene, they arrested a minor for DUI and a second person on an active aggravated assault warrant out of the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office.

Then, as the crowd began to disperse, the officers heard multiple gunshots near the residence. The officers entered and searched the home, but found no one injured.

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Dig deeper:

Video clips shared with FOX 4 show just how out of control the party was.

Dashcam video provided by the Celina Police Department shows officers running in as crowds of teenagers were running out.

"We started getting the 911 calls with the shots fired. We also got a call that there was 10 men at the front gate, and they had guns, and they were threatening to kill someone. So, this of course amped our officers up just a bit to make sure we go inside and keep everybody safe," Chief Cullison said. "But it wasn’t until they went inside and they actually realized how vast this party was."

The chief said his officers found damage, as well as bloodstained sheets and towels in the home, so they were extremely worried.

"We had shots fired. We had assaults. We had people threatening to kill people. We have bloody sheets on location. All these things are just an incredibly bad mixture that can end up in your child getting hurt," Cullison said.

Police now believe four shots were fired at the home and two more were fired at nearby Collin College, where many of the partygoers aged 15 to 25 from across the metroplex were parked.

"Not just local kids, but it looks like Dallas and other communities around here. And so, this wasn’t just a Celina concern. This is a metropolitan concern," the police chief said.

Short-Term Rental Property

What they're saying:

The owner of the massive home said the renters who booked it on the Airbnb platform lied to him.

"Somebody booked it, saying they needed the property for a party of seven people," Kishore Karlapudi said.

Karlapudi shared photos of the damage done inside.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Courtesy: Kishore Karlapudi

"We were totally shocked, and they damaged the property, you know. They took all the furniture out from the living space, and they put it in the garage. They took all the wall fixtures, everything out. They broke the wall fixture. They broke, the island was broken. The granite countertop was broken because it looks like kids danced on those," he said.

By the numbers:

The co-founder of the Texas Neighborhood Coalition has tracked the confirmed number of shootings at short-term rentals across the country since 2019. This was No. 587.