California man convicted after 97 pounds of meth found in Texas traffic stop

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The Brief A California man was convicted by a federal jury on Monday for his role in a conspiracy to smuggle $400,000 worth of methamphetamine through the Texas Panhandle. Troopers seized 97 pounds of the drug during a 2025 traffic stop in Oldham County after a canine alerted officers to three duffel bags hidden in a rental car. Cameron Nesbitt and his co-defendant face up to life in prison, with sentencing hearings scheduled for June and July in an Amarillo federal court.



A California man has been convicted by a federal jury for his role in a conspiracy to distribute approximately $400,000 worth of methamphetamine through the Texas Panhandle, federal officials announced Monday.

Cameron Nesbitt, 33, of Lancaster, California, was found guilty March 18 of conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine following a two-day trial.

Amarillo meth conviction

The backstory:

Evidence presented at trial showed that Texas Department of Public Safety troopers stopped a rental vehicle for speeding in Oldham County on Aug. 2, 2025. Nesbitt was a passenger in the car, which had been rented by a third party in California.

Govt. Ex. 34; photo of seized methamphetamine at the Oldham County Sheriff’s Office (Source: U.S. Attorney's Office, Northern District of Texas)

During the stop, a drug canine alerted to the vehicle. A subsequent search uncovered three duffel bags containing 15 bundles of methamphetamine weighing more than 97 pounds. Prosecutors said the drugs had a street value of at least $400,000 in the Amarillo area.

Troopers testified that they noted several signs of trafficking during the stop, including conflicting travel stories, a "lived-in" look to the car with energy drinks scattered throughout, and visible nervousness from the occupants. The vehicle was also equipped with recently purchased dashcams.

The driver, 34-year-old Johian Scott, also of Lancaster, pleaded guilty in February to conspiracy charges.

What's next:

Both men face a mandatory minimum of 10 years in federal prison and a maximum of life imprisonment. Scott is scheduled for sentencing on June 30, followed by Nesbitt on July 21. Both will be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk.

What they're saying:

"This defendant traveled in the Northern District of Texas with nearly a half-million dollars’ worth of methamphetamine in his vehicle," said U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould. "The astute work of DPS Troopers and DEA agents interrupted his plan to dump these dangerous drugs onto our streets, and the jury held him accountable. Credit to the AUSAs in my office for trying a fantastic case."

"Traffickers who exploit North Texas as a distribution hub for moving dangerous drugs across the United States will face the full weight of federal law," said Joseph B. Tucker, Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Dallas Field Division. "The DEA, alongside our state and local law enforcement partners, remains steadfast in our commitment to disrupting these criminal networks and protecting the communities we serve."

The case was investigated by the DEA, Texas DPS, and the Amarillo Police Department.