Brittney Griner's pre-trial detention in Russia extended by 1 month, lawyer says

The lawyer for WNBA star Brittney Griner said Friday her pre-trial detention in Russia has been extended by one month.

Griner’s lawyer Alexander Boikov told The Associated Press he believed the relatively short extension of the detention indicated the case would come to trial soon.

Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was detained at the Moscow airport after vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis were allegedly found in her luggage, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

The Biden administration says Griner, 31, is being wrongfully detained. The WNBA and U.S. officials have worked toward her release, without visible progress.

August 28 2015: Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) before a WNBA game against the Washington Mystics at Verizon Center, in Washington D.C. Mystics won 71-63. (Photo by Tony Quinn/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

