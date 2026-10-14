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Body recovered from Possum Kingdom Lake identified as Garland man

By
FOX 4
Texas
Published October 14, 2026 5:39 AM CDT
Published October 14, 2026 5:39 AM CDT
article

Possum Kingdom Lake 

The Brief

    • Officials have identified the man recovered from Possum Kingdom Lake as 54-year-old Chad Edward Fikes of Garland. 
    • Investigators say there are no initial signs of foul play involved in his death.  
    • The investigation is ongoing. 

POSSUM KINGDOM LAKE, Texas - The Palo Pinto County Sheriff's Office has identified the man recovered from Possum Kingdom Lake as 54-year-old Chad Edward Fikes of Garland.

What we know:

Deputies responded to a reported drowning near Pat and Herman's Camp on Possum Kingdom Lake around 8:53 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 11.

Emergency responders and Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens recovered Fikes's body from shallow water near a dock. 

Following an investigation, officials positively identified him.

Investigators estimate that he had been in the water for at least 48 hours. 

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released specific details about what led up to Fike's death. 

What's next:

Investigators have found no indications that a criminal element was involved in Fikes' death.

However, the investigation remains open pending the completion of all investigative and forensic findings.

Texas Parks and Wildlife will also complete a water fatality report regarding the incident.

What you can do:

Anyone with information related to the case is encouraged to contact the Palo Pinto County Sheriff's Office.

The Source: The information in this article comes from the Palo Pinto County Sheriff's Office.

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