Body recovered from Possum Kingdom Lake identified as Garland man
POSSUM KINGDOM LAKE, Texas - The Palo Pinto County Sheriff's Office has identified the man recovered from Possum Kingdom Lake as 54-year-old Chad Edward Fikes of Garland.
What we know:
Deputies responded to a reported drowning near Pat and Herman's Camp on Possum Kingdom Lake around 8:53 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 11.
Emergency responders and Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens recovered Fikes's body from shallow water near a dock.
Following an investigation, officials positively identified him.
Investigators estimate that he had been in the water for at least 48 hours.
What we don't know:
Investigators have not released specific details about what led up to Fike's death.
What's next:
Investigators have found no indications that a criminal element was involved in Fikes' death.
However, the investigation remains open pending the completion of all investigative and forensic findings.
Texas Parks and Wildlife will also complete a water fatality report regarding the incident.
What you can do:
Anyone with information related to the case is encouraged to contact the Palo Pinto County Sheriff's Office.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Palo Pinto County Sheriff's Office.