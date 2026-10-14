Body recovered from Possum Kingdom Lake identified as Garland man

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The Brief Officials have identified the man recovered from Possum Kingdom Lake as 54-year-old Chad Edward Fikes of Garland. Investigators say there are no initial signs of foul play involved in his death. The investigation is ongoing.



The Palo Pinto County Sheriff's Office has identified the man recovered from Possum Kingdom Lake as 54-year-old Chad Edward Fikes of Garland.

What we know:

Deputies responded to a reported drowning near Pat and Herman's Camp on Possum Kingdom Lake around 8:53 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 11.

Emergency responders and Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens recovered Fikes's body from shallow water near a dock.

Following an investigation, officials positively identified him.

Investigators estimate that he had been in the water for at least 48 hours.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released specific details about what led up to Fike's death.

What's next:

Investigators have found no indications that a criminal element was involved in Fikes' death.

However, the investigation remains open pending the completion of all investigative and forensic findings.

Texas Parks and Wildlife will also complete a water fatality report regarding the incident.

What you can do:

Anyone with information related to the case is encouraged to contact the Palo Pinto County Sheriff's Office.