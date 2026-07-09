Blue Bell releases new Chocolate Lava Cake flavor

The Brief Blue Bell has released a new, limited-edition Chocolate Lava Cake Ice Cream flavor, arriving on store shelves today. The flavor features a vanilla ice cream base packed with chocolate cake pieces, chocolate sundae sauce, and a dark chocolate fudge swirl. The release kicks off National Ice Cream Month, a tradition started by President Ronald Reagan in 1984.



Get your spoons ready. Blue Bell has a new flavor out today.

Chocolate Lava Cake Ice Cream

What we know:

The Texas-based company announced that its newest Chocolate Lava Cake Ice Cream flavor will hit store shelves on Thursday.

It’s described as vanilla ice cream with chocolate cake pieces, chocolate sundae sauce, and a dark chocolate fudge swirl finish.

The new flavor is a limited release and comes in half gallon and pint sizes.

What they're saying:

Self-proclaimed Blue Bell snob and FOX 4 Good Day anchor Lauren Przybyl said she really enjoys the fact that this new flavor has a vanilla base, which makes it well balanced.

"It’s very good," she said.

"I could eat this entire pint by the end of this segment," added reporter Payton May.

"Oh, that’s nice!" said The Ten anchor Steve Noviello.

Good Day anchor Brandon Todd agreed with everyone, especially when you get a bite with a cake piece.

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National Ice Cream Month

According to the Blue Bell website, President Ronald Reagan proclaimed July as National Ice Cream Month in 1984.

He also proclaimed the third Sunday of the month as National Ice Cream Day. This year, that’s falls on July 19.

"We’re excited to celebrate National Ice Cream Month with the introduction of our new Chocolate Lava Cake Ice Cream," Blue Bell's John Neal Robinson said in a news release. "Chocolate is the star of any great lava cake, so it was important for us to create a rich, indulgent chocolate flavor in every bite."