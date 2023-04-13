Surprise! Blink-182 performing at Coachella

article

Surprise!

Blink-182 is hitting the Coachella stage Friday night.

The band was announced as a last-minute addition to the 2023 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival and will play a previously unannounced set at 6:30 p.m. on the festival's Sahara stage.

This will mark the first appearance of the three members - Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker - since they announced last year they were getting back together.

The band was set to begin a tour in March across South America but postponed those performances after Travis Barker sustained an injury that required surgery on his finger.

Following their appearance this weekend, Blink-182’s North American tour is currently scheduled to begin in May.