Arlington Shooting: Man killed in 7-Eleven parking lot after altercation; suspect at large

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The Brief Arlington police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Thursday morning following an altercation in a 7-Eleven parking lot near Sherry and East Abram streets. Officers discovered a man with a gunshot wound just before 1:30 a.m., and he was later pronounced dead after being transported to a nearby hospital. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived and remains at large as investigators work to determine the motive behind the shooting.



Arlington police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Thursday morning following an altercation in a convenience store parking lot.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Arlington shooting (Terry Van Sickle)

What we know:

Officers responded to a shooting call at a 7-Eleven near Sherry and East Abram streets shortly before 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

Upon arrival, police found a man in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. First responders transported the victim to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Dig deeper:

Preliminary investigations suggest an altercation broke out between two men prior to the gunfire. Police say one of the men pulled out a handgun and shot the victim before fleeing the scene.

As of Thursday morning, the suspect remains at large.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet determined if the two men knew each other prior to the encounter. It is currently unclear how the suspect fled the scene or what motivated the shooting.