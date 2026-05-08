Arlington restaurant shooting leaves 1 man hospitalized
ARLINGTON, Texas - A man is recovering in the hospital after being shot outside an Arlington restaurant overnight.
What we know:
The shooting happened around 10 p.m. on Thursday outside the Pluckers Wing Bar near Interstate 20 and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Police said the man was shot during a fight between two groups in the parking lot. He ran inside the restaurant for help.
Several other people were hurt during the fight. All their injuries are non-life threatening.
The man believed to be the shooter was arrested.
What we don't know:
Police have not yet released the name of the suspected shooter or said what charges he’s facing.
The gunshot victim’s current condition is unknown, although police said he is expected to recover.
The Source: The information in this story comes from Arlington police officers at the scene of the crime.