Arlington restaurant shooting leaves 1 man hospitalized

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The Brief One man was hospitalized after being shot during a fight between two groups in an Arlington Pluckers parking lot Thursday night. The suspected shooter is in custody, and several other individuals involved in the brawl sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect’s identity and specific charges have not yet been released, and the exact cause of the fight remains unclear.



A man is recovering in the hospital after being shot outside an Arlington restaurant overnight.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. on Thursday outside the Pluckers Wing Bar near Interstate 20 and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Police said the man was shot during a fight between two groups in the parking lot. He ran inside the restaurant for help.

Several other people were hurt during the fight. All their injuries are non-life threatening.

The man believed to be the shooter was arrested.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet released the name of the suspected shooter or said what charges he’s facing.

The gunshot victim’s current condition is unknown, although police said he is expected to recover.