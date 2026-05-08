Arlington Police officer arrested, charged with sexual assault

The Brief An Arlington Police officer was arrested on Friday and charged with sexual assault and official oppression. Investigators say 36-year-old Derrick Dean had inappropriate sexual contact with a woman after responding to a call for service. Dean reportedly returned to the woman's home three times after the initial report, and was on- duty at the time of the incident.



The Arlington Police Department says one of their officers is behind bars after an alleged sexual assault while he was on-duty.

Arlington Police officer arrested

Derrick Dean, 36

What we know:

36-year-old Derrick Dean was arrested on May 8 after an investigation into an alleged sexual assault that happened while he was on-duty.

Police say on Apr. 11, Dean responded to a call for service involving a woman.

From Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, he reportedly returned to her residence while on-duty, including a visit where the inappropriate sexual contact took place. None of the visits were in response to a call.

Dean covered his body camera during all three visits. He had been placed on administrative leave on Apr. 21 during the department's investigation, and had been employed with the department since 2016.

He is now charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of official oppression.