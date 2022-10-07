AMBER Alert: Search underway for 2 Midlothian children taken by parents

Law enforcement is looking for two missing children out of Midlothian.

An AMBER Alert was issued Friday afternoon for 12-year-old Jada Welch and 6-month-old Tristan Welch.

The children were last see on the 1000 block of McAda Drive in Midlothian just after noon on Wednesday.

Law enforcement officials believe the children are in grave and immediate danger.

The alert says the children were taken by 35-year-old Alethia Tyson and 43-year-old Scott Welch.

The Ellis County Sheriff's Office tells FOX 4 Tyson and Welch are the parents of both children.

The Department of Family and Protective Services sought a court order to take custody of the children after both parents tested positive for high levels of methamphetamine.

The Ellis County Sheriff's Office says when the court order was issued Tyson took Jada out of school and both parents fled.

Tyson and Welch are believed to be traveling with the children in a black-colored SUV.

Investigators say that Tyson has traveled to a location in Missouri in the past.

They ask anyone who sees or has information about the children or the suspects to call 972-937-6060 or 9-1-1.