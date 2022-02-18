Allegedly drunken woman on motorized scooter leads officer on chase through Florida airport

An allegedly drunken passenger at a Florida airport led a police officer on a chase, using her motorized suitcase to get away.

A local news outlet reports that the woman, Chelsea Alston, was barred from boarding her Southwest Airlines flight at Orlando International because she appeared intoxicated.

Newly released bodycam footage recorded by Officer Andrew Mamone in April 2021 shows the encounter.

Mamone is seen riding up to the gate on a bicycle and informing Alston that she won't be allowed to board as she is unable to stand straight, swaying back and forth, and smelled of alcohol.

"I don’t want no beef. I’m just trying to go home and enjoy myself," Alston told Officer Mamone.

"You just need to go over to the terminal and sober up a little bit. Get another flight," Mamone said.

Alston becomes belligerent and rides away from the gate on her motorized luggage, with Mamone on her tail.

"Oh man, that thing kind of goes fast," Mamone can be heard saying as Alston rides her suitcase through a crowd of passengers.

Mamone eventually catches up to Alston on the airport's tram.

"I just need you to get on the other side of TSA," Mamone tells Alston. "Follow me, and we’ll roll out together."

Despite Mamone's repeated attempts to get her out of the secured area, Alston doesn't appear to budge.

Video shows the woman allegedly spitting at the officer who then places her under arrest.