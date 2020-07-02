Abbott, HHSC extend emergency SNAP benefits during COVID-19 pandemic

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) will provide approximately $182 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for July as the state continues to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

HHSC received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to extend the maximum, allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size, according to a release from Gov. Greg Abbott's office.

"The extension of these emergency SNAP benefits helps ensure that Texans can provide nutritious food for their families as the state continues to combat COVID-19," said Abbott. "Securing access to healthy food in our communities is an important part of our response to this pandemic."

More than 950,000 SNAP households will see the additional amount on their Lone Star Card by July 11. The emergency July allotments are in addition to the $628 million in benefits previously provided to Texans in April, May, and June.

SNAP is a federal program administered by HHSC that provides food assistance to approximately 1.4 million eligible low-income families and individuals in Texas.

Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, online or use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage their benefits.

