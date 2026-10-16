50 marathons in 24 days: Athlete makes stop in Fort Worth on journey to break world record

The Brief British athlete Will Goodge is running 50 marathons across 50 U.S. states in 24 days to raise money for cancer awareness, completing his 14th marathon in Fort Worth on Friday. Goodge was inspired to take on the challenge after losing his mother to cancer, finding that running helps channel his grief into supporting others. He hopes his cross-country journey will inspire people to transform negative life experiences into positive change.



A British athlete is taking on 50 marathons in 50 states in just 24 days to raise money for cancer awareness.

What we know:

Will Goodge ran marathon number 14 in Fort Worth on Friday. His journey is taking him across the nation, and he will be braving the elements for each race.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ William Goodge is trying to break a world record by running 50 marathons in 24 days.

The backstory:

He says he was inspired to meet the challenge after losing his mom and felt he needed to find a way to channel his loss.

"As soon as I started raising money for cancer charities, I was like, OK, so running is helping me, but it's also helping people like my mom who are dealing with cancer and also their friends and immediate family," Goodge said.

Big picture view:

Goodge says he hopes his journey will inspire others to turn negative experiences into positive change.